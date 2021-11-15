ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would allocate $25 million in federal money for New Jersey tourism

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New Jersey lawmakers are considering a measure to allocate $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to help New Jersey’s tourism industry. Under A-5689/S-3830, $25 million from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund would be appropriated to the Department of State for...

