Margaret Qualley has made waves as an actress to be reckoned with, and she’s only learned from the best. Find out more here about her famous actress mother and model father. Margaret Qualley has grown up in the spotlight under her famous actress mom, Andie MacDowell, 63, but the 27-year-old has made a name for herself in her own right in recent years. The model and actress got her start with a minor role in the Gia Coppola-directed Palo Alto and went on to star as a troubled teen in HBO’s The Leftovers. Margaret has remained busy since then, appearing in the films The Nice Guys, Death Note, and, perhaps most notably, as a wayward Manson family member in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

