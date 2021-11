The Florida Gators only have two games left on their 2021 football schedule for the season. This weekend they take off on the road for an SEC game against the Missouri Tigers. Both teams enter this game with a 5-5 record and both teams are coming off of wins last weekend. The Gators have had their fair share of struggles on the field this season and will look to finish strong as the end of the season approaches. Florida enters this weekends game riding a two game winning streak against Missouri, and this series all-time is also deadlocked at five wins apiece. Both teams can secure bowl eligibility with a win.

35 MINUTES AGO