ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Notable bets: Books win big as Brady, Bucs latest big favorite to fall

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady and the heavily favored Buccaneers are the...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians is calling out Tom Brady again after latest Bucs loss

Bruce Arians is pushing his quarterback's buttons again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss Sunday, falling 29-19 to the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Tom Brady had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing two first-quarter interceptions and finishing with just 220 passing yards. Brady was noticeably...
NFL
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Tom Brady’s Performance Today

One of the more shocking developments of Week 10 in the NFL, is Tom Brady’s performance out of the bye. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB has thrown two interceptions in just the first quarter. Over the Bucs‘ first three possessions against Washington, Brady has as many picks as completions. This...
NFL
bucsreport.com

The New Orleans Saints are Tom Brady’s New Kryptonite

Only one team consistently confounded Tom Brady during his two-decade rule in the AFC: the Denver Broncos. They were the only team that had a winning record against him while he was winning six rings with the Patriots, going 9-8 against Brady. Mike Shanahan is the only head coach to beat him five times, and Denver took three of four from Brady in the playoffs, twice in the AFC championship behind Peyton Manning.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Bucs' big takeaway sets up deep TD from Tom Brady to Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closing the gap against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter, thanks to big plays on both sides of the ball. Lavonte David punched out a fumble that was scooped up by Antoine Winfield Jr., and the Tampa Bay offense responded with a 40-yard touchdown strike from Tom Brady to Mike Evans.
NFL
snntv.com

Bucs, Brady struggle and fall to Washington 29-19

WASHINGTON, D.C (SNN-TV) - Coming off their Week 9 Bye week, the Buccaneers looked to get back in the win column in Week 10 on the road in the nation's capital. But, that was too much to be desired. Tom Brady was picked off twice in his first six passes,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy