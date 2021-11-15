Notable bets: Books win big as Brady, Bucs latest big favorite to fall

Only one team consistently confounded Tom Brady during his two-decade rule in the AFC: the Denver Broncos. They were the only team that had a winning record against him while he was winning six rings with the Patriots, going 9-8 against Brady. Mike Shanahan is the only head coach to beat him five times, and Denver took three of four from Brady in the playoffs, twice in the AFC championship behind Peyton Manning.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO