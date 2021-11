During the offseason St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong managed to stay quite busy. On July 18, the Blues traded Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for Russian forward Pavel Buchnevich . A few short days later, he signed a four-year, $23.2 million contract extension. Last season, Buchnevich recorded 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 54 games, a stat-line that Armstrong took notice of and wanted to capitalize on. He plays a strong game that fits well into the Blues’ current system, and has already found himself feeling comfortable on the third line with fellow Russians Klim Kostin, and Ivan Barbashev.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO