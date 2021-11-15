ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Zegras Leads Ducks Past Canucks 5-1 for 7th Straight Victory

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 for their seventh consecutive victory. Trevor Zegras had two goals and...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Zegras & More

The second half of this week’s Ducks News & Rumors piece covers the relentless hot form of Troy Terry, news on a pair of sidelined Ducks, and the continued rejuvenation of the Ducks’ veteran players. Terry Continues Historic Point Streak. The temperature of the sun is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit....
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 9 (home), Nov. 14 (road), Dec. 23 (home), Dec. 29 (road). Vancouver is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games vs Anaheim (1-3-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 50-47-9-6 all-time record in 112...
NHL
KESQ

Henrique, Ducks hand Coyotes 11th straight loss, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat Arizona 3-1, handing the Coyotes their 11th straight loss. Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, and Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games. Anthony Stolarz lost his fourth career shutout on Shayne Gostisbehere’s goal with 7.8 seconds left. Rookie Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 shots. The Coyotes remain the league’s only winless team, matching the 2017-18 Coyotes for the franchise’s longest losing streak to start the season. The Coyotes’ streak also matches three other teams for the second-longest winless skid to start a season.
NHL
Los Angeles Daily News

Troy Terry, Ryan Getzlaf lead Ducks past Kraken for 6th straight win

SEATTLE — It started out fairly tame, but soon enough, the Ducks found themselves in a rollicking test of wills and skills in their quest for a sixth consecutive victory, in their first game against the expansion Seattle Kraken, in their first visit to what proved to be a raucous Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Sonny Milano
NHL

Preview: Ducks Look For Seventh Straight Win Tonight vs. Canucks

The Ducks return home and look to continue their winning streak, hosting the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Honda Center (5 p.m.; TV: Bally Sports West; Radio: AM 830 KLAA). The Ducks have won six straight games and are also riding an eight-game point streak (6-0-2), the longest active run in the NHL.
NHL
NHL

Terry streak reaches 14, Ducks defeat Canucks for seventh straight win

ANAHEIM -- Troy Terry had an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, and the Anaheim Ducks won their seventh straight, 5-1 against the Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center on Sunday. "Getting on the scoresheet in this league is always special to me, but it's just more fun...
NHL
Derrick

One grand night: Zegras OT goal gives Ducks 1,000th victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks' winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Anaheim Ducks#The Vancouver Canucks 5 1#The Pacific Division
Yardbarker

Ducks’ Trevor Zegras Is Starting to Heat Up

The Anaheim Ducks have given their fans a lot to be excited about in this early portion of the season. At 10-4-3 by virtue of an active eight-game winning streak, they are a surprise atop the Pacific Division. In the process, there have been plenty of individual accomplishments. Ryan Getzlaf became the franchise points leader, and subsequently the first to score 1,000 points in a Ducks uniform. Troy Terry has gone nuclear with a 15-game point streak, the longest active in the NHL. Perhaps lost in all of the excitement is the team’s top center, Trevor Zegras. The future of the franchise hasn’t been the catalyst for the team’s early success like the Ducks had hoped. Over the last two games, however, Zegras has begun to show up in a big way.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kadri, Rantanen Lead Avalanche to 4-2 Win Over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland also scored for Vancouver, which lost its fifth straight to fall to 5-10-2. Thatcher Demko had 26 saves. The Avalanche were 3 for 5 with the man advantage while the Canucks went scoreless on three power plays.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
1460 ESPN Yakima

Necas’ Overtime Goal Leads Hurricanes Past Lightning 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes won their 10th game of the season, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Hurricanes set a team record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins. Carolina had its season-opening nine-game winning streak end Saturday night in a 5-2 loss at Florida. Carolina's Brady Skjei appeared to score the winner 1:39 into overtime, but the goal was overturned after video review showed the Hurricanes were offiside on the play. Both goalies, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Carolina’s Frederik Andersen had strong performances.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Rangers Hold Off Panthers, Hand Florida 1st Regulation Loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made a season-high 42 saves and the New York Rangers held off Florida 4-3, handing the Panthers their first loss in regulation this season. Chris Kreider and Adam Fox each had a goal in the first period before K’Andre Miller and Ryan Strome scored 30 seconds apart in the second as New York built a 4-0 lead. Eetu Luostarinen scored 20 seconds into the third for Florida. Sam Reinhart trimmed it to 4-2 at 18:34 before Patric Hornqvist made it a one-goal game at 19:20. The Panthers tried for the tying goal with goalie Spencer Knight pulled for an extra skater, but Shesterkin made one more key save in the waning seconds.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Cotter, Rondbjerg Net 1st NHL Goals as Vegas Tops Wild 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored his first NHL goal and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2. The Golden Knights improved to 7-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0. Minnesota had its four-game win streak snapped. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves. Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kings Extend Winning Streak to 6 With OT Win Over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored on a sweeping move at 3:39 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Brendan Lemieux and Alex Iafallo also scored and Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Los Angeles, whose winning streak is now the longest current run in the league. Ben Chiarot and Jake Evans tallied for Montreal, which fell to 3-11-1. Jake Allen made 31 saves.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
229
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy