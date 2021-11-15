ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Professor makes Vanderbilt-discovered cancer targeting molecule freely available to researchers through collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

Vanderbilt University News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Fesik, Orrin H. Ingram II Chair in Cancer Research, has conducted pioneering research on some of the most difficult drug discovery targets in cancer research. As a result of his lab’s discoveries, molecule-specific data has been made freely available for download to cancer researchers on the opensource platform opnMe.com, which...

news.vanderbilt.edu

