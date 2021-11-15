ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazydays Appoints Harsh Uchariya As CIO

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) has appointed Harsh Uchariya as its Chief Information Officer (CIO)....

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Alibaba-SoftBank Backed Indian Fintech Giant Disappoints On Trading Debut

SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed Indian fintech giant Paytm lost more than 27% on its trading debut, TechCrunch reports. The 11-year-old company has sold itself as India's equivalent to Chinese financial groups like Alibaba-backed Ant, with businesses in everything from...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
techwire.net

Ex-CIO Walton Makes Shift from C-Suite to Strategic Adviser

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A career technology executive with long experience in the public and private sector has returned to the private side. Jon Walton, former chief information...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WRBL News 3

FERMWORX announces rebranding completion and major expansion in the in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
COLUMBUS, GA
hotelbusiness.com

HP Hotels names new CIO; more people on the move

Positions across the hospitality industry continue to be filled, including a new chief investment officer for HP Hotels. Full-service third-party hotel management company HP Hotels has named Jeff Burns as its chief investment officer. In this role, he works closely with HP Hotels’ existing and prospective hotel property owners to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cytovia, Cellectis Expand Collaboration On Gene-Edited Cancer Platform In China

Cytovia Therapeutics Inc and Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) have expanded their collaboration of TALEN gene-edited iPSC-derived NK and CAR-NK cells. The expanded agreement will include a new CAR target and development in China by Cytovia's joint venture entity, CytoLynx Therapeutics. The amended financial terms include an equity stake of $20...
CANCER
Benzinga

Faster Than Lyte: This Company's Acquisition of Lyte Technology Could Create a Decentralized Data Network

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The cloud is central to the functioning of modern society — in big ways and in small. Everything from ordering your favorite pizza on DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) to the critical functionings of a hospital relies on the cloud.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Notable Lazydays Holdings Insider Trades $345K In Company Stock

William P Murnane, Insider at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William P Murnane exercised options to purchase 10,663 Lazydays Holdings shares at a price of $11.10 per share for a total of $118,359 on November 12. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $21.11 to $21.19 to raise a total of $225,469 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Care Angel Announces appointment of Nick Martin as CIO, Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification Through the Health Information Trust Alliance

Care Angel, the leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, recently appointed Nick Martin as the company’s chief information officer (CIO). Mr. Martin brings to the Care Angel role more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience including an extensive background working with Fortune 100 organizations, while also being responsible for driving the growth agenda of multiple startups. Known as an industry thought leader and innovator, he provides expertise in application development, infrastructure, analytics and digital consumer engagement while challenging the status quo to create exceptional constituent experiences.
BUSINESS
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Kelly Evans: What's happening to Visa?

Up until now, Visa and Mastercard could kind of fly under the radar while society went after more obvious Big Tech "villains" like Google and Facebook. Part of that is their age; they aren't new players that raise new problems, but rather decades-old businesses in what used to be a rather boring corner of tech known as "payments." And part of that was the lack of alternatives. You want to process card payments, you have to use their rails do to it.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

The odds of Ethereum hitting $11K by the end of 2021 are…

There is huge anticipation around Ethereum’s price action. On 10 November, the altcoin registered a new all-time high of $4,878 on the charts. Alas, a correction followed thereafter. And, it gave investors a subtle hint of what to expect from future price actions. Ethereum imitates Bitcoin. Investment strategist Raoul Pal...
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
The Independent

Nasa engineer sparks debate about wages after applying for part-time jobs at Apple and Tiffany

A Nasa engineer has sparked a debate about wages and the costs of living in the US after revealing that she was in the process of applying to part-time jobs at Tiffany & Co and Apple.Kelly, a TikTok user who lives in Houston, Texas, and goes by the username @sexybabypartygirl on TikTok, documented her interview experience with the jewellery brand on the app, where she began: “I am a Nasa engineer and I’m applying for a job at Tiffany, part time. And I have my interview in 40 minutes.”Kelly then showed off the outfit she chose for the interview, which...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer memecoin turned utility token — is likely to hit a major milestone that will take it to the big cryptocurrency club. What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan shows there are currently 977,797 Shiba Inu-holding wallets on the network....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

