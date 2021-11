The PHF season is now underway after its first games this past weekend. The games are all weekend games, because the majority of the players have jobs outside of hockey to do during the week. That lack of financial freedom for the players to play hockey full-time is one of the frustrating elements of the PHF, but it’s also one of the things that makes it interesting. Since I’m all about silver linings, I’m happy that this gives us an opportunity every Monday morning to look back on how the weekend went. Welcome to the PHF weekend review!

