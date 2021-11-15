Liverpool attacker’s neighbours describe armed police response

Sharon Cullen has lived in Boaler Street in Kensington, Liverpool for 18 years and knows many of her neighbours. But the only detail she could recall of the residents of 2 Sutcliffe Street, which backs on to her house, was that one young man used to spend hours on a PC, highlighted in a window with no curtains or blinds.

The address, a red painted brick end-of-terrace, with a bay window, has been surrounded by police since early afternoon on Sunday, when they eventually made three arrests, and a further one on Monday morning.

Cullen said that the streets were “inundated with police” about 2.30 on Sunday. Then it was “armed response and the bomb squad”, she said. She could see armed officers on ladders in the alleyway behind her house, which also runs along the back of Sutcliffe Road.

An armed police officer at the rear of a property in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington, Liverpool. Photograph: Sharon Cullen/PA

Three men in their twenties were arrested in the early evening, and Cullen and her family were told that police would disperse within hours but that they should remain inside and not leave.

However, about 9.45pm, they heard a knock at the door. “They said we had to evacuate because whatever was in the property would take the whole block out”. Cullen, her husband and daughter scooped up her two-year-old grandson and the dog, grabbed their coats and left.

“It was just horrendous, it very, very frightening”, she added.

Keith Ford, who lives a couple of doors down from the property, saw two of the arrests from his front window, until he was also asked to leave his house about 6.30pm. Ford, a production operative in a factory, said he thought the inhabitants had only moved in the last month or so.

“They kept themselves to themselves”, he said.

The Walter Raleigh pub next to Sutcliffe Street was locked down with customers inside on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Next door to the Sutcliffe Street address is the Sir Walter Raleigh pub, which was locked down with punters inside during the afternoon. It remained shut on Monday, alongside several boarded up shops and businesses. Kensington, or Kenny as it is known locally, is one of Liverpool’s most deprived boroughs. It was home to the cockle pickers who died in the 2004 Morecambe Bay tragedy, who lived in cramped conditions of up to 10 to a room.

A couple of miles away, in the Sefton Park area of the city, is Rutland Avenue – the address where taxi driver David Perry picked up the passenger on Sunday before the car exploded outside the hospital. Police have “attributed” the taxi passenger to both the addresses, but remain uncertain where he lived. The one thing both properties have in common is that residents believe they were houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

Located in one of Liverpool’s oldest suburbs with a bohemian reputation, the house where police are understood to have seized “significant items” related to the homemade bomb sits on one of a series of sought-after streets known as “the Avenues”.

Within hours of the explosion on Sunday, it was crawling with police cars, vans and ambulances. Several of the neighbours who were evacuated on Sunday night were put up in hotels by Liverpool council. Some local residents have been told they will not return to their homes on Monday night.

The entire street remained cordoned off on Monday and local residents have not been able to leave, which means police needed to deliver one man’s grocery shopping to his door as the supermarket’s van could not get down the street.

Armed police on Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

A taxi driver working for Delta Taxis, the same company the driver injured in the blast was employed by, said many drivers in the city were feeling wary.

“I can’t see any taxi drivers accepting fares from that area at the moment. Being a taxi driver isn’t the safest job sometimes and at the moment you are going to be concerned picking people up,” he said.

“We do have to worry about our safety and nobody wants that happening to them. I’ve been looking closely at what people are wearing getting into the cab.”

Kate O’Brien Fay, a writer who lives a couple of streets away, said that it was a “vibrant, multicultural” area, including older people, young families as well as some students. “I’ve never, ever felt concerned or a threat of anything. There’s never been a suspicion of it. It’s the most harmonious place,” she said.

Although residents remain shocked, “people round here are going to really hold off on a judgment”, O’Brien Fay said. “They’re not the type to sensationalise or jump to conclusions”.