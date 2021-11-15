Lady Cats coaching staff discusses season

The Miller Grove Lady Hornets traveled to Paris Tuesday to face Avery in the Regional Quarterfinals round of the playoffs. Miller Grove was coming off a huge win in the Area round, when they beat Union Hill in straight sets by scores of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-7. The opening set established the tone of the game, proving how close of a match it would be throughout. It took extra time but the Lady Hornets were able to hold on, defeating Avery 27-25 in the first set.

PARIS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO