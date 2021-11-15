ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Lady Cats coaching staff discusses season

 3 days ago
The coaching staff for the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats basketball team visited the Chad’s Media studios Friday to discuss this season. Head coach Erica Delley was joined by...

Lady Lions fall to Cooper

Lady Lions fall to Cooper

The Saltillo Lady Lions hosted the Cooper Lady Bulldogs Tuesday, looking to keep their undefeated season going. After wins in their first two games, the Lady Lions entered the day with a ton of momentum. The game opened with a back-and-forth first quarter, with neither team able to get an...
SALTILLO, TX
Lions open season with road loss

Lions open season with road loss

The Saltillo Lions traveled to Martins Mill Friday for their season opener. After a really strong year in each of the past few seasons, the Lions were looking to open their season on another strong note. Saltillo struggled to find their offense early in the game, scoring just six points...
SALTILLO, TX
The Lennon Closet Sports Podcast

The Lennon Closet Sports Podcast

Sports editor Tyler Lennon is back in the studio to bring back The Lennon Closet Podcast, in which he talks about all things sports. In today’s episode the podcast welcomes back the audience and discusses the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers. The podcast is weekly and will discuss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Haire signs with Dallas Baptist

Haire signs with Dallas Baptist

Sulphur Springs Wildcats’ big man Justin Haire held his signing day Wednesday at the Sulphur Springs High School gym. Haire signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Dallas Baptist University, joining former Sulphur Springs teammate Cameron Kahn who also plays at DBU. “They made me feel at home,”...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Lady Hornets advance to Regional tournament

The Miller Grove Lady Hornets traveled to Paris Tuesday to face Avery in the Regional Quarterfinals round of the playoffs. Miller Grove was coming off a huge win in the Area round, when they beat Union Hill in straight sets by scores of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-7. The opening set established the tone of the game, proving how close of a match it would be throughout. It took extra time but the Lady Hornets were able to hold on, defeating Avery 27-25 in the first set.
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Lady Trojans advance to Regional Quarterfinals

The Cumby Lady Trojans traveled to Mount Pleasant Thursday, ready to face Hawkins in the Area round of the playoffs. Coming off a 3-0 win over Rivercrest in the Bi-District round, the Lady Trojans were ready to face a tough Hawkins team who went 36-5 in the regular season and 11-0 in district play.
CUMBY, TX
