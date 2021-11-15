ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Week 10 PFF grades: Jalen Mayfield earns elite score?

By Deen Worley
 4 days ago
The Falcons got dominated on all fronts in Dallas after a slow start snowballed into a second quarter blowout. Luckily, there’s no time to dwell on Sunday’s 40-point loss as Atlanta hosts the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Before we turn our attention to the Patriots, though, let’s check out this week’s Pro Football Focus grades. While not everyone played exceptionally bad, there wasn’t a lot to be encouraged by and there were a few questionable grades.

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386WuH_0cxS3RMb00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Highest (Week 9) Lowest (Week 9)

Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade

RG Colby Gossett 92.0 HB Mike Davis 51.1

LG Jalen Mayfield 90.6 RT Jason Spriggs 48.5

WR Frank Darby 87.6 QB Matt Ryan 46.6

LG Drew Dalman 86.6 QB Josh Rosen 35.9

TE Kyle Pitts 78.0 RT Kaleb McGary 33.0

If there was ever a reason to question the Pro Football Focus grading scale, this week is a good example with left guard Jalen Mayfield. Despite ending the game with a 90.6 elite PFF grade, made possible by his run blocking grade of 92.2, he earned a whopping 40.3 in pass protection. Mayfield even earned a 10.3 grade in plays detailed as “true pass sets”. In true pass sets, Mayfield allowed for a sack and a QB hit. Colby Gossett, Frank Darby, and Drew Dalman played well on paper, but this was after both teams pulled their starters.

Matt Ryan graded out very low, ending the game with two interceptions and a career-low passer rating. Really only one of those interceptions was his fault, as Olamide Zaccheaus tipped what should have been a catch into the air for the Cowboys to intercept.

* 100 snap minimum modifier

* Highest (Season) Lowest (Season)

Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade

HB Cordarrelle Patterson (269) 90.3 RT Kaleb McGary (525 55.0

QB Matt Ryan (564) 82.2 LG Jalen Mayfield (581) 48.3

TE Kyle Pitts (430) 79.5 TE Hayden Hurst (308) 48.1

RG Chris Lindstrom (574) 77.8 QB Feleipe Franks (12) 45.5

C Matt Hennessey (574) 68.5 QB Josh Rosen (23) 34.7

Notables: LT Jake Matthews (11th – 67.1), WR Calvin Ridley (13th – 64.2), HB Mike Davis (20thth – 55.5)

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWjg5_0cxS3RMb00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Highest (Week 9) Lowest (Week 9)

Pos Player Grade Pos Player Grade

LB Daren Bates 90.8 LB Mykal Walker 49.4

DT Grady Jarrett 77.3 CB Darren Hall 47.0

CB

74.3 DT Anthony Rush 27.7

DT Mike Pennel 69.8 CB Avery Williams 27.5

CB Richie Grant 67.3 MLB Deion Jones 25.3

Similar to Jalen Mayfield in the previous passage, Fabian Moreau and Richie Grant were given questionably high ratings. Grant’s grade is somewhat warranted, though, as he did force a fumble late in the game. Moreau was the second-most targeted player on the Falcons’ defense and allowed a touchdown catch, so his rating here also feels a bit odd.

As for the very worst grade, it belonged to linebacker Deion Jones, who hasn’t had a great season thus far. We already know the team will be forced to make a difficult decision next offseason, and considering Atlanta’s poor cap situation, it may be time to move on from Jones. However, to do this, the Falcons will need to find another interested team as cutting Jones just isn’t a feasible option given the dead cap and amount owed.

* 100 snap minimum modifier

* Highest (Season) Lowest (Season)

Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade Pos Player (Total Snaps) Grade

CB A.J. Terrell (435) 79.6 CB Avery Williams (116) 44.5

S Jaylinn Hawkins (253) 76.3 MLB Foye Oluokun (610) 42.8

OLB James Vaughters (117) 74.2 DT Ta’Quon Graham (92) 42.4

CB Isaiah Oliver (161/OFS) 72.6 DT Anthony Rush (59) 30.8

OLB Grady Jarrett (458) 70.4 DT John Cominsky (2) 24.8

Notables: S Erik Harris (9th – 61.6), MLB Mykal Walker (13th – 56.9), MLB Deion Jones (23rd – 46.5)

