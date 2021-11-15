ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood union members narrowly approve new contract with TV and film producers

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Members of a union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in U.S. film and television have narrowly approved a new contract with producers, the IATSE union said on Monday. The...

mynews13.com

Film & TV workers ratify contract with producers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees ratified new contracts with film and TV producers, the union announced Monday. Just 50.3% of the popular vote was cast in favor of the two agreements — the Basic Agreement and the Area Standards Agreement — with the Basic Agreement actually being voted down by members. However, delegate votes ratified both agreements, with a combination of 56% of total delegate votes from the 36 local unions cast in favor, according to IATSE.
Deadline

IATSE Members Ratify New Film & TV Contracts; Rebuke To Union Leaders As L.A. Deal Loses Popular Vote

UPDATED with AMPTP statement: IATSE members have ratified their new film and TV contracts, averting a showdown with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after contentious negotiations that began six months ago. However, union leadership suffered a harsh rebuke as L.A. locals rejected the deal in the popular vote. “From start to finish, from preparation to ratification, this has been a democratic process to win the very best contracts,” said IATSE International President Matthew Loeb in a statement today. “The vigorous debate, high turnout, and close election, indicates we have an unprecedented movement-building opportunity to educate members on our...
Seattle Times

Hollywood crew workers ratify new contract with studios

The union representing 60,000 film and television crews voted to ratify a new three year contract with Hollywood studios, resolving for now a labor dispute that had threatened to disrupt productions nationwide. Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) approved a new contract that had been negotiated...
Vulture

IATSE Narrowly Ratifies New Three-Year Contracts With AMPTP

IATSE announced on Monday that members of the union have voted to ratify the two new contracts, the Basic Agreement and the Area Standards Agreement, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), according to a press release. AMPTP is a trade group that represents the major studios, streaming services, and Hollywood producers. The combined vote for both contracts was 359 (56 percent) to 282 (44 percent) out of 641 total delegate votes from the 36 local unions eligible. The three-year contracts are ratified through an electoral-college system, with 72 percent of eligible union members casting ballots. “Our goal was to achieve fair contracts that work for IATSE members in television and film — that address quality-of-life issues and conditions on the job like rest and meal breaks,” said IATSE International president Matthew Loeb. “We met our objectives for this round of bargaining and built a strong foundation for future agreements.”
The Portland Mercury

IATSE Members Narrowly Voted to Ratify New Contract, Ending Strike Threat. What's Next For Portland Film Set Workers?

In a closely watched vote, national members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have voted to ratify a new three-year agreement. The vote by the labor union representing more than 150,000 workers in the entertainment industry—including hundreds based in the Pacific Northwest—also takes a looming strike threat off the table.
