Elden Ring is available to preorder, and the first gameplay preview has the large-scale battles, rich environments, and dungeons you'd expect, and co-op multiplayer. In the preview, the Lands Between were shown off in a new peek at combat, the scale of the world, and its many mysteries awaiting us in February. As one of the Tarnished, you have challenges ahead. Explore? Yep. Meet strange new characters and possibly help them out? Sure. Want to take on huge dragons and other large enemies while flexing your skills while on horseback? Done.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO