Sherrell Lyon has lived in Jonesborough for nearly two decades, and often likes to go for runs from his home on East Main Street just outside of downtown. On Saturday afternoon, Lyon was running after work, and a car passed within about a foot of him. It was unable to move over because another car was in the opposite lane. Lyon was running on the narrow shoulder of a portion of East Main Street that does not have sidewalks. Neither vehicle yielded or slowed.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO