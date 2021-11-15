ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Kyle Busch Was Main Attraction for Nitro Rallycross Fans but Former UFC Star Michael Bisping Delivered Eye-Popping Moment When He Shockingly Removed Artificial Eye During Broadcast

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyle Busch loves racing. That’s why through the years, he’s consistently run Xfinity and Truck Series races while running a full-time Cup Series schedule. This weekend, Busch took his driving to a whole new level as he flew through the air racing for the first time with Nitro Rallycross in...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

NASCAR Punishes Kyle Busch Over R-Word Use

NASCAR is requiring Kyle Busch to undergo sensitivity training ... after he used the R-word in a post-race interview over the weekend. Officials announced the punishment Monday night ... saying Busch will have to complete the training "before the start of the 2022 season." Busch used the offensive term after...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

UFC 268: Michael Bisping on keys to victory for Colby Covington, Weili Zhang and Michael Chandler

UFC 268 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night, and the card is set to be one of the most stacked events of the year.In the headline bout, Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Colby Covington for a second time, having finished his fierce rival in the fifth round of their first encounter, in December 2019.While their clash this weekend sees the pair run back one of the greatest title fights in UFC history, the co-main event is a rematch of a rather less competitive championship match-up. Rose Namajunas defends her strawweight...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 268 video reaction: Michael Bisping shares biggest weigh-in takeaways, previews card

NEW YORK – UFC 268 is one step close to becoming a reality after Friday morning’s official weigh-ins. Although two preliminary card fighters missed weight, the biggest names on the card hit their marks to lock in their matchups. That includes Kamaru Usman, who rematches Colby Covington for welterweight gold in the main event; Rose Namajunas, who puts the strawweight strap up for grabs vs. Zhang Weili in the co-headliner; and Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, who open the main card in a key lightweight clash.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Luke Rockhold
Speedway Digest

Travis Pastrana Brings the Heat on Day One of Nitro Rallycross Phoenix Stop

Nitro Rallycross kicked off the Phoenix stop of its 2021 championship tour Saturday at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park with action-packed racing, huge jumps exceeding 100-ft and fierce competition. A world-class lineup of multi-disciplinary racers, including Travis Pastrana (USA), Kyle Busch (USA), Tanner Foust (USA) and more faced off on the series’ latest revolutionary track, Nitro RX’s most challenging and technically demanding course yet.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Pastrana wins from pole, Busch P7 to P4 in Arizona Nitro Rallycross final

Travis Pastrana capped off a dominant weekend and captured his first win of the series from pole position in Sunday afternoon’s Nitro Rallycross Arizona final. The series creator, action sports phenom, and driver of the No. 199 Subaru Motorsports Impreza was hungry for his first win after coming up short at the first two rounds of the season. “It’s about time, really. If you design the track and create the rules you should be able to win the…” Pastrana smiled jokingly. “It’s a dream come true for me to see the crowd here; to see this sport come to fruition. I think it’s only the beginning.”
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Main Attraction#Nitro Rallycross Fans#Ufc#Xfinity#Bt Sport#English
chatsports.com

UFC champ Michael Bisping goes dark in ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’

Michael Bisping is many things. The UFC fighter turned unlikely UFC middleweight Champion, is commentator, newly minted author, and an actor who has built up a pretty lengthy filmography. His latest role is in the new installment of the Never Back Down MMA franchise, Never Back Down Revolt. As Bisping explained on his Twitter account, he plays a bad guy.
UFC
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
FanSided

NASCAR: Another seat has opened up for the 2022 season

Front Row Motorsports will continue to operate as a two-car team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after talks of a charter sale fell through. During the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, there was mounting speculation that 23XI Racing would be acquiring one of the two charters currently used by Front Row Motorsports ahead of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The one Cup Series feud that won’t let up

There have been a handful of feuds throughout the late stages of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, but one in particular has not let up. NASCAR, just like any other sport, has its fair share of feuds. But while in other sports the feuds may be among teams, NASCAR has historically had feuds among drivers, and that has been no different in the 2021 Cup Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
aiptcomics

WWE releases eight more Superstars, including all of Hit Row

WWE has released eight more Superstars tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. Many of these names are shocking — John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019 and has been regularly featured alongside The Miz since, Tegan Nox was a fan favorite who had recently been called up to the main roster, and Drake Maverick managed to evade release in 2020.
WWE
FanSided

NASCAR: Don’t ignore today’s ‘major announcement’

Roush Fenway Racing are set to make a “major announcement” regarding the future of their NASCAR Cup Series team later today. One of the major changes to the NASCAR Cup Series lineup for the 2022 season is the addition of Brad Keselowski to the team currently known as Roush Fenway Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder's former coach responds to Floyd Mayweather comments

Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Marc Breland has praised Floyd Mayweather for being in his corner as the fallout from his dismissal by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ continued. Mayweather was accused of “taking shots” at Wilder this week after he paid tribute to Breland, who was fired by the heavyweight following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020. Wilder was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel in the seventh-round defeat last year, but the American was defeated for a second time by the Gypsy King following an 11th-round knockout this month. After Wilder’s latest defeat, retired boxing great Mayweather...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

175K+
Followers
23K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy