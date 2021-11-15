9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Dies After Days on Life Support

HOUSTON, TX –– After spending days on life support, 9-year-old Ezra Blount has become the 10th victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

According to the Blount family and their family attorney, Ezra suffered severe damage to his brain, liver, and kidneys. Ezra was being treated at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston after being placed in a medically induced coma since the night of the festival.

The lawsuit filed against Travis Scott and the festival's organizers alleged Ezra was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death."

"The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," said the family's attorney. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."