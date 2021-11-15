Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 8-14): Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks and Arundel’s Christina Candella

Brown will play lacrosse at Loyola Maryland.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boy Athlete of the Week: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country

At the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state cross country championships at Hereford High on Saturday , the Eagles junior covered the three-mile course with a time of 15 minutes, 51.4 seconds to capture the Class 3A race. It was the best time in all four classifications. Camacho-Bucks ran a calculated race to prevail, sitting back early and then working the downhill areas to gain momentum and finish 14.5 seconds ahead of runner-up finisher Tim Synowiec of J.M. Bennett.

Camacho-Bucks, who has run varsity cross country and track since his freshman year, also captured the Howard County title earlier this season.

Girl Athlete of the Week: Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey

The senior forward scored two goals to lead Arundel to a 2-1 win over River Hill in Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game at Washington College. The Wildcats came from behind to capture the program’s first crown in their first title game appearance. The game-winning goal came with 10 seconds left in the third quarter when Candella scored from the right side off a penalty corner. After falling behind in the first quarter, the Wildcats were able to get even on Candella’s first goal coming off a penalty corner with 5:47 left in the first half.

Arundel opened the season with six straight losses before closing on a seven-game winning streak. Candella, a three-year varsity player, finished with seven goals on the year.

Previous winners

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.