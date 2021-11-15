ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Angelo State University Police Capture Fugitive After Month Long Hunt

By Matt Trammell
SAN ANGELO, TX – After a month long search, the Angelo State University Police Department confirmed the arrest of a criminal mischief suspect.

According to the Angelo State Police Department, on Nov. 15, Consuelo Alicia Hernandez-Martinez, 26, was arrested and placed into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000.

ASU PD sent out a wanted person notice last month in an attempt to locate Hernandez-Martinez.

Hernandez-Martinez's bond is set at $15,000. She has previously been booked in the jail for assault that caused bodily injury to a family member in Jul. 2021.

