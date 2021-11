Nerd Street Gamers unveiled “The Block” last Friday, a 40,000-square-foot gaming and esports facility — or “esports campus” — in central Philadelphia. The black-and-green-accented facility contains over 100 PC gaming setups in an area it calls “The Pit,” along with a central stage and event space that can seat several hundred spectators. It also features a 15,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor that will become the location of Nerd Street’s corporate offices in 2022. The space will host both national esports tournaments and Nerd Street’s own amateur events — a marriage of the robust content and event production wings that power Nerd Street’s own unique approach to the esports infrastructure business.

