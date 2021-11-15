ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy birthday: Xbox released 20 years ago today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrazy to think that on this day in 2001, some people were firing up their Xbox console for the very first time. With that first power up, they were likely figuring their way through a...

trueachievements.com

Xbox Series X|S is one year old today

Today marks the one-year anniversaries of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. It's been a rather bumpy year for a console launch, but the systems are still Microsoft's fastest-selling consoles to date and have celebrated many successes this year. For the last 365 days, many players have...
gamefreaks365.com

PS5 came out a year ago today

Believe it or not, the PS5 is a year old. Sony’s next-gen console officially launched on November 12, 2020. Fast forward to the same day in 2021 and the system is still difficult to find on store shelves. Jim Ryan, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, posted about the occasion...
purexbox.com

Random: 20 Years Ago, This Xbox Ad Was Banned From British Television

Xbox turns 20 today, and while we're remembering some of the most amazing Xbox-related games and events of the past two decades, it's perhaps worth mentioning the amazing British TV commercial for the console's launch which was banned following a handful of complaints. Called 'Champagne' but often referred to unofficially...
mmorpg.com

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years By Releasing Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta For Free On Xbox and PC

During today's Xbox 20th Anniversary stream, the team at Microsoft reminisced on some of the things that have made the console special over the last 20 years. Inarguably, the staying power of the console can be attributed largely to the legendary Halo series, something not lost on Microsoft today. To celebrate the milestone, the team at 343 Industries have launched the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite today, with the campaign still to come on December 8th.
fingerguns.net

The Finger Guns Podcast Ep. 132 – Happy 20 Years Xbox!

This week on a bumper Finger Guns Podcast Rossko, Miles, Kat and Sean get together to celebrate 20 whole years of Microsoft’s Xbox. There is plenty to discuss as we recollect our fondest memories and Rossko tries not to get too emotional. We also get rather excited about Halo Infinite...
