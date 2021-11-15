Happy birthday: Xbox released 20 years ago today

Having a headset when you’re gaming is a, well, game-changing experience. It’s not something everyone considers, because maybe your TV or your computer speakers do a good enough job. However, the ability to hear every footstep, heartbeat, and explosion as loud as you want to, without getting noise complaints from inside and outside of your home, is essential for truly immersive gaming. The trouble, though, is that they can be expensive. A lot of gaming headsets cost upwards of $100 or more, and that’s a big investment. Thankfully, the tech evolves so quickly that older models, which are still absolutely incredible,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO