2 Injured in Monday Afternoon Plane Crash
ABILENE, TX –– A plane crash in Abilene sent at least two people to the hospital on Monday afternoon near East Industrial Blvd.
According to officials, the general aviation plane went down south of Abilene Regional Airport.
While details regarding the crash as still vague, police confirmed two individuals were transported to the local hospital with unknown injuries.
Local media reports multiple police and fire vehicles responded to the scene.
