Entertainment Lawyer Breaks Down Who Will Be Liable For Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

The world is still processing the tragic events of Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival concert, which is now being described as one of the most deadly live music shows in history.

To make sense out of who will ultimately be at fault when all is said and done in terms of the many, many pending lawsuits , we had attorney Keisha Perry Walker call in to give us a breakdown of liability in the hip-hop event of the year gone terribly wrong.

From giving us an explanation as to why the concert kept going on and the adequacy of crowd control to that burning question of whether accepting a refund will waive any rights for concertgoers to sue, Perry Walker did an amazing job at giving us all the details from many different perspectives. For anyone that wants to get an in-depth understanding behind the Astroworld tragedy, this may be your most transparent recollection of the facts.

Learn a few things from attorney Keisha Perry Walker about the 2021 Astroworld fiasco below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show :

850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
Rickey Smiley
Travis Scott
Entertainment Times

Travis Scott's Career Over? Rapper Faces $750M Lawsuit Over Astroworld Tragedy as Brands Step Back

Ever since the unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Astroworld Music Festival earlier this month, Travis Scott's troubles seemed to grow in ten folds and doesn't appear to end anytime soon. It was during the rapper's opening act during the concert at Astroworld that a crowd surge resulted in a stampede, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring hundreds. The concertgoers have now filed multiple lawsuits worth millions of dollars against the performers and the event organizers.
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
Rolling Stone

Chuck D Blames ‘Old White Men’ for Astroworld, Not Travis Scott

Chuck D defends Travis Scott and blasts Live Nation in an open letter the Public Enemy rapper penned to concert promoters in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. With Scott among the defendants on dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims seeking billions of dollars, Chuck D wrote that Scott is “being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” “I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ireland Baldwin Defends Travis Scott Amid Astroworld Backlash: "It's Not [His] Fault"

As Travis Scott remains on the receiving end of criticism over the tragedies that occurred at Astroworld, he has support from Ireland Baldwin. Recently, Ireland found her father, Alec Baldwin, at the center of controversy of his own. The acclaimed actor accidentally fired a prop gun loaded with real ammunition on set of Rust resulting in the death of a crew member, and immediately, people began calling him a murderer, killer, and pleading with authorities to make an arrest.
Fox News

Kendall Jenner slammed on Instagram for changing Astroworld post

Kendall Jenner caught backlash on social media for changing the caption of a photo she posted while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people died. The 26-year-old originally uploaded a photo of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"
