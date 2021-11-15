ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Sheriff: N. Carolina man faces assault, trafficking charges

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges in connection with reports of a sexual assault on two teenagers, a sheriff’s office said.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said William Joshua Byard, 30, of Stony Point was charged with six counts of felony sexual activity by a substitute parent, two counts of human trafficking and one count each of statutory rape of a minor 15 years old or less, kidnapping and stalking, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported.

Warrants were served on Byard on Nov. 10 at the Iredell County jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges, the sheriff’s office said. A magistrate set bond at $1 million. It’s not known if Byard has an attorney.

A report was filed on Sept. 12 concerning two minors being sexually assaulted, Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell said in a news release. Interviews determined there had been two assaults, one of them involving a minor, according to the sheriff.

