After a two-year wait following the premiere of its first season, Netflix has finally released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of the popular anime series Ultraman. Featured above, the short clip offers fans a glimpse at some of the new characters joining the show, including three new Ultraman suits Jack, Taro and Zoffy to reunite all six Ultra 6 Brothers. Other plot details remain scarce at this point, but it’ll likely continue the storyline from where season one left off, with both the introduction of new enemies like Ace Killer and the return of old foes such as Adad. The first season’s co-directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki will both return for the new season, again joined by Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. Music will be composed by Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO