Mayor-elect: Edison can become a regional hub for corporate businesses

By KATHY CHANG, Staff Writer
 3 days ago
EDISON – Designating areas in need of redevelopment could be a good thing for Edison. That is what Mayor-elect Sam Joshi said he has learned from speaking to officials throughout the state. “When you go to other parts of the state, residents, even officials, often get pretty excited about...

Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Nov. 24

The Borough Council in Eatontown has entered into a shared services agreement with Shrewsbury Township to provide emergent fire protection services. During a recent meeting, council members authorized the shared services agreement. Through the agreement, Eatontown will provide emergent fire protection services to Shrewsbury Township for a one-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
EATONTOWN, NJ
MAST cadets participate in christening of submarine New Jersey

Five cadets from the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST), on Sandy Hook in northern Monmouth County, provided the color guard for the christening of the submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) at the Huntington Ingalls Industries shipbuilding facility in Newport News, Va., on Nov. 13, joining Gov. Phil Murphy and Dr. Susan DiMarco and other officials at the gala ceremony.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Common calendar, Packet papers, November 19

Firefighters are needed for Hope Hose Humane No. Co. 1, Consolidated Fire Association, Mission Fire Company and Derby Fire company. For more information, visit www.bordentowntownship.com/fire_prevention_month?utm_campaign=october_2021_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=bordentowntownship. Communities in Mercer County are still dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Ida from Sept. 1. In response, the Princeton Corridor Rotary has put...
Batteries can be hazardous when recycled, disposed of in trash

Residents are urged to take note of what items can and cannot be recycled or disposed of in the trash.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY. Residents are urged to be careful about what items they toss into their curbside recycling bins. Items that may contain small lithium-ion batteries are considered hazardous...
Monmouth County officials cut ribbon at new courthouse security vestibule

FREEHOLD — Monmouth County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 15 to mark the completed construction of the West Wing security vestibule portion of the Monmouth County Courthouse improvement project in Freehold Borough. The West Wing security vestibule incorporates the latest security innovations to enable the Monmouth County Sheriff’s...
Write-in candidate Darling wins seat on Allentown Borough Council

ALLENTOWN – Nikki Darling, a lifelong resident of Allentown who launched a write-in campaign in a bid to win a seat on the Borough Council, has won a three-year term on the governing body. According to election results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office on Nov. 16, Darling...
Jackson planners consider proposal for three private schools

JACKSON – Initial testimony has been presented to the members of the Jackson Planning Board by representatives of an applicant that is seeking municipal approval to construct three private schools on a 13.5-acre tract on Leesville Road. The applicant, Lees Village, LLC, is proposing to build two two-story elementary schools...
JACKSON, NJ
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 17

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “COVID-19 and Mental Health,” a Zoom talk by Amanda Levy, on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. To make a reservation and to receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org. Levy, a psychotherapist and social work supervisor, will...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Fund for Women and Girls of the Princeton Area Community Foundation awards $325,000 to local nonprofits

The Fund for Women and Girls of the Princeton Area Community Foundation has awarded a record $325,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations. This funding is the largest amount awarded in any cycle of the fund’s more than 20-year history and includes a first-time award for the Liz Gray Erickson Memorial Grant, a 3-year grant given in memory of the Princeton resident who served as the chair of the fund from 2012-14, according to information provided by the organization.
PRINCETON, NJ
Lawrence Township celebrates veterans

Pictured clockwise, from back left: Mayor James Kownacki, Lt. Col. Steven J. Austin, Andrew Tunnard and Frederick Tuccillo, in front of the monument for Mercer County residents who served in World War I, during a Veterans Day observance in Lawrence Township on Nov. 11.LEA KAHN/STAFF. In these trying times, it...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 17

• Jackson residents who would like to volunteer to serve on an advisory board or commission may submit a Citizen Leadership Form which can be found on the municipal website at www.jacksontwpnj.net under the Forms, Licenses and Permits section. Complete both pages and include any background experience you have or your reason for interest. The following advisory boards and committees currently exist: Veterans Commission, Rent Leveling Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Economic Development Commission, Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board, Pathfinders, Environmental Commission, Historical Commission and Shade Tree Commission. All requests for consideration should be received by Dec. 17. Details: 732-928-1200, ext. 1211, or email snovak@jacksontwpnj.net.
ENTERTAINMENT
Municipalities affected by PFOA notice may file class action lawsuit

A class action lawsuit(s) may be filed against companies responsible for polluted groundwater in the municipalities affected by Middlesex Water Company’s drinking water notice regarding perfluorooctanoic acid. The notice includes all residential and retail customers served by the water company’s Park Avenue treatment plant in South Plainfield. Residential and retail...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
