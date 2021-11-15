Shell to Move Headquarters to London Amid Energy Transition

Permian was just being recognized as a powerhouse of oil-producing basins, as the shale gas revolution morphed into the U.S. shale oil revolution. Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield was a leading, prescient voice among independent exploration and production companies in revealing its potential. Since then, the Permian has become the largest contributor to total U.S. oil production, nearly 5 million barrels per day (bd) of 11 million. As a result, the U.S. imports less oil from OPEC and exports its highly prized sweet crude. Pioneer is now the largest oil producer in the Permian Basin—and their fortunes are inextricably linked. U.S. oil and gas firms were so successful at extracting oil that global prices collapsed from $115 to $35 in the 2014–16 oil bust, when Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC, decided to retake its lost market share. Russia and other major producers have since joined forces with OPEC as the extended cartel called “OPEC+” to maintain more stability. The coronavirus pandemic, however, left independents of all sizes exposed, with challenged balance sheets, debt overhang, and business models that may be unsuited to the changes occurring in the industry—a massive energy transition. Fortunately, Pioneer, under Sheffield’s stewardship, has one of the best financial and carbon-metric positions in the industry. Too many shale players chased production growth at the expense of the investor, and the days of reckoning have been happening. The period of rapid oil demand destruction during the pandemic, even negative-$37 oil at one point, was a supercharged catalyst for industry consolidation.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO