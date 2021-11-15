ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell to Move Headquarters to London Amid Energy Transition

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON— Royal Dutch Shell PLC plans to consolidate its dual British and Dutch structure and relocate its headquarters to...

Seeking Alpha

Metals Shaping The Energy Transition

The transition to a low carbon economy is well underway, but significant action is still required to meet aggressive policy goals and consumer demand. The transition to a low carbon economy is well underway, but significant action is still required to meet aggressive policy goals and consumer demand. We are likely in the early stages of this transition, but one thing is undeniable: it won't be possible without green metals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Ex-Shell VP Becomes Sound Energy Director

Bukovics, who will chair the HSE and remuneration and nomination committees under the position, will succeed Richard Liddell. Sound Energy has announced that Christian Bukovics will be appointed as a senior independent director of the board. Bukovics, who will chair the HSE and remuneration and nomination committees under the position,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Shell dumps the Dutch, set to move to London in steepest overhaul since 2005

On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell, commonly dubbed as ‘Shell,’ the UK-incorporated Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas behemoth, often contemplated as one of seven oil ‘Supermajors’, had issued a statement saying that the company had been brewing off an option to ditch out its dual share structure and contemplating a move to relocate its head office to United Kingdom from Hague, as a recent hike in Dutch taxation alongside growing pressures from climate change activists seemed to be taking a larger toll on the fossil-fuel giant.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Shell ditches the Dutch, moves to London in share structure overhaul

Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas. The Anglo-Dutch firm has been in a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transition#Move It#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#British#Dutch
naturalgasworld.com

Shell to move to UK

The company is also asking shareholders to vote on simplifying its shareholder structure. Shell has proposed moving its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK, and also hold its board and committee meetings there as well, the Anglo-Dutch major said on November 15. The company is als...
BUSINESS
marcellusdrilling.com

After Netherlands Attacks Shell, Company Renames, Moving HQ to London

Although this story technically is not about the Marcellus/Utica, it is about the parent company of the Shell ethane cracker in Beaver County, PA, and it is instructive for politicians everywhere that increasingly love to bash fossil fuel companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was founded in and has been headquartered in The Netherlands for the past 100+ years. The Netherlands is attacking the company via the courts and with threats of insane taxes. So Shell is doing the unthinkable: Reorganizing and dropping “Royal Dutch” from the name and relocating its headquarters from the Netherlands to London.
UTICA, NY
Seekingalpha.com

Shell proposes simplified single-share structure, move to London

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) unveils plans to streamline its structure, discarding its dual-share system in favor of a single line of shares, and to move its headquarters to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands. The proposal would align Shell's tax residence with its country of incorporation in the U.K.,...
BUSINESS
dmagazine.com

Scott Sheffield Is Leading the Energy Transition

Permian was just being recognized as a powerhouse of oil-producing basins, as the shale gas revolution morphed into the U.S. shale oil revolution. Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield was a leading, prescient voice among independent exploration and production companies in revealing its potential. Since then, the Permian has become the largest contributor to total U.S. oil production, nearly 5 million barrels per day (bd) of 11 million. As a result, the U.S. imports less oil from OPEC and exports its highly prized sweet crude. Pioneer is now the largest oil producer in the Permian Basin—and their fortunes are inextricably linked. U.S. oil and gas firms were so successful at extracting oil that global prices collapsed from $115 to $35 in the 2014–16 oil bust, when Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC, decided to retake its lost market share. Russia and other major producers have since joined forces with OPEC as the extended cartel called “OPEC+” to maintain more stability. The coronavirus pandemic, however, left independents of all sizes exposed, with challenged balance sheets, debt overhang, and business models that may be unsuited to the changes occurring in the industry—a massive energy transition. Fortunately, Pioneer, under Sheffield’s stewardship, has one of the best financial and carbon-metric positions in the industry. Too many shale players chased production growth at the expense of the investor, and the days of reckoning have been happening. The period of rapid oil demand destruction during the pandemic, even negative-$37 oil at one point, was a supercharged catalyst for industry consolidation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Transition to green energy needed

The year is 2050. Before you leave for your morning walk to work, you put on a mask because the air quality is so bad. This is because of the wildfires around the country. It is October, but it’s still 90 degrees out. Your family recently left New Orleans and moved inland to avoid rising sea levels. You hope that you are far enough inland to avoid the Category 6 hurricanes that Louisiana has faced for the past 10 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Ryanair to Drop London Listing in Wake of Brexit

LONDON—Europe’s largest budget airline, Ryanair Holdings PLC, plans to ditch its London listing, citing low trading volumes and a desire to accelerate efforts to comply with European Union ownership requirements. EU rules call for all airlines based in member states to be at least 50% owned by shareholders from within...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Germany’s $9 billion digital bank N26 to withdraw from the U.S.

N26 co-founder and CEO Valentin Stalf speaks on stage during TechCrunch’s Disrupt Berlin event at Treptow Arena on November 30, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. German digital bank N26 is shutting down its U.S. operations, less than two-and-a-half years after it launched in the country. N26’s 500,000 American customers will no...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Apple Promoting Express Transit in London

Apple has been promoting Express Transit inside the Wallet app in London, 9to5 Mac reported on Tuesday. I had a look whilst using public transport on Wednesday, and didn’t notice the ads. However, it’s interesting that some users did have this relatively underused feature highlighted to them, and that not all of them were happy about it.
CELL PHONES
cnyhomepage.com

A look at Remington Arms history as they move headquarters to Georgia

ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Remington, as a company, has had a tough go the past several years. The company who owned the Ilion operation had filed for bankruptcy twice since 2018. Both of those moves were motivated by the economics of the debt load the company was carrying. In 2020,...
GEORGIA STATE

