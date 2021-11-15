ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines firefighters say woman killed in house fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman died in a house fire in north Des Moines, and officials are looking into whether a space heater caused the blaze.

The fire was reported Sunday evening by a neighbor in a residential area between the city’s Union Park and Fairmont Park neighborhoods.

Arriving firefighters learned that a man and his mother had been in the house when the fire broke out. The man was able to escape but told firefighters his mother was trapped inside. Firefighters were hindered by flames, but found the woman about 20 minutes later inside the burning home. She did not survive.

Officials did not immediately release the woman’s name.

Investigators later said a space heater had been found in the home’s basement surrounded by blankets and could have been the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

