Stock Indexes Waver; Dollar Tree Gains

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks wavered to start the week, with investors parsing how companies...

stockxpo.com

stockxpo.com

Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. Stock futures in the United States opened higher Thursday night, with contracts on the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all moving higher. Ford’s partnership with GlobalFoundries is likely to be the first of many between the semiconductor industry and car companies vying to catch Tesla. Just don’t expect Detroit to manufacture microchips. Other than this Two top officials at Pennsylvania’s largest pension fund is stepping down amid a federal investigation and calls from some board members for their removal.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Chip Stocks Soar as Shortage Persists

The global chip shortage has been bad news for people trying to buy cars and companies looking to manufacture appliances. But it has been great news lately for investors in semiconductor stocks, some of which have been performing at the top of the S&P 500 over the past month. Shares...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 opens little changed as investors assess Austria lockdown, tech stock strength

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were under pressure Friday, as concern over a Covid-19 resurgence weighed on global markets. The Dow fell 218 points, or 0.5%, reversing course having earlier been in positive territory, and the S&P 500 edged 0.06% lower. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3% as tech shares gained.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks Improve and Dollar Surges

King dollar comes on top as rate hike prospects grow. US stock futures are near their highs but are showing minor slack, more so the S&P and Dow Jones composites than the Nasdaq 100. Expectations of lift-off in rate hikes in 2022, once tapering ends, has aided the reserve currency.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Trimming Your Stocks Without Triggering the IRS

With the S&P 500 up 27% so far this year after gaining 18% in 2020, you might have more exposure to stocks than you want. Even if you had a stodgy mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds at the end of last year and left it alone, your stock position would have risen to about 66% by this week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures slide as European Covid woes dent global sentiment

Stock futures were mixed early Friday as concerns over a resurgence of Covid-19 weighed on global markets. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138 points, reversing course having earlier been in positive territory by a similar margin. S&P 500 futures were marginally lower while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 60 points.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS

