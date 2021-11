The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) compatibility layer needs no introduction when it comes to running Linux apps under Windows as natively as possible. Although Microsoft still ships WSL as an optional feature for Windows 10 and Windows 11, the company has gradually started decoupling it from the core OS. The first step towards the modular design was to wrap the whole Linux Subsystem as an app and distribute it through the Microsoft Store. To cement it further, Microsoft is now rolling out a new pre-release build of Windows Subsystem for Linux that brings a brand new icon, an updated Linux kernel, and a bunch of improvements.

