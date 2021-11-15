ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jump near 5% on colder forecast, rising global prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds latest prices) Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 5% on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. In addition, U.S. prices gained support from a European gas where prices jumped 9% on cooler weather and after a monthly auction showed that Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO had not booked any additional gas transit capacity to Europe for December. In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading about six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. In what is starting out like another volatile week of trade, front-month gas futures rose 22.6 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $5.017 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract dropped about 7% to its lowest close since Sept. 7. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 105.1 bcfd this week to 112.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday. U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. With gas prices near $27 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.75 4.79 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 26.62 25.17 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.56 31.42 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 318 290 260 305 305 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 1 12 9 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 325 291 272 314 314 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.8 96.3 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 8.5 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.9 104.7 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.3 3.3 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.0 11.2 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.8 13.8 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.7 22.0 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.1 24.6 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.4 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 85.2 91.7 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 105.1 112.0 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Wind 13 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 35 40 38 38 Coal 20 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 22 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.97 4.81 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.51 4.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.86 5.91 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.38 3.94 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.72 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.07 4.20 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.13 5.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.30 4.60 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.76 3.60 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 50.50 50.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.75 34.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 46.25 46.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.07 49.07 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 63.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.50 69.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

The price of oil has shot up this fall, boosting profits for major producers but hurting the wallets of drivers who need to fill up their tanks. Just a few days back, gas prices in California hit their highest level ever. This week, however, some of the pressure has started to lift.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 26-billion-cubic-foot weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 26 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 12. IHS Markit had forecast an increase of 24 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.644 trillion cubic feet, down 310 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 81 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded up by 13.4 cents, or 2.8%, at $4.95 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.961 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
birminghamnews.net

Oil price eases on move from world's largest importer

The world's biggest oil importer, China, is working on a release of crude from strategic storages, Beijing's reserve bureau said on Thursday ? a day after Washington's suggested they jointly tap reserves to ease prices. "We are carrying out the work of releasing crude oil reserves. And for any details...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

AOC Confuses Natural Gas For Oil In Video Explaining Why Pipelines Are Bad

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused a number of facts about fossil fuels in a video to her followers explaining why pipelines are bad for the country. The congresswoman mistakenly asserted that the Keystone XL and Line 3 pipelines were proposed to increase U.S. natural gas exports in the video she posted on her Instagram account Saturday. The two pipelines would transport crude oil, not natural gas, from Canada into the U.S. as an import, according to their operators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Natural Gas Storage#Gas Prices#European#Russian#Lng#British#Bcfd
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures edge up on near record LNG exports

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% on Thursday as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports climbed to near record highs as the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana continues to ramp up. The market pared bigger gains...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil slumps below $80 on resurgent European COVID fears

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell sharply on Friday towards $78 a barrel as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery while investors also weighed a potential release of crude reserves by major economies to cool prices. Brent crude was down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

Natural gas prices in the United States could hit $6 per million British thermal units if forecasts for a cold start to the winter season materialize, HFI Research has reported. In a Seeking Alpha article, the research firm noted that the latest 10-15-day weather forecast is pointing towards colder than...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
Reuters

China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper premiums in China have spiked to a record high as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) prices surged...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle at lowest since early October

Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday, settling at their lowest level since early October. Prices fell sharply following a South China Morning Post report that said the U.S. and China discussed the possible release of oil from their reserves to help lower international oil prices, during a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this week. Biden, meanwhile asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into possible illegal practices that are contributing to rising gasoline prices. Oil failed to find support even as data from the Energy Information Administration revealed a weekly decline of 2.1 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, the first weekly decline in four weeks. December West Texas Intermediate oil dropped $2.40, or 3%, to settle at $78.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since Oct. 7, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chile lithium miner SQM posts jump in profits, sees prices rising

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, the world's second largest lithium producer, reported a sharp rise in its third-quarter profits and said strong demand for the ultra-light battery metal key for electric vehicles was pushing up prices. The firm said late on Wednesday that net profits for the...
INDUSTRY
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy