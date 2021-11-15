ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance mural dedicated with the kids who helped make it happen

By Gus Pearcy gus.pearcy@reporter.net
The Lebanon Reporter
 4 days ago
Since the completion of a giant U.S. flag on S. Main Street in Advance, the Community Foundation of Boone County has been getting unsolicited photos of Jeeps parked in front of it. Executive Director Jodi Gietl said Jeeps are made in the U.S. and that’s the reason for the photos the foundation has been getting since August.

Last week, the foundation celebrated the official dedication with a big thank you to the children of the WAM or We All Matter program. In addition to the U.S. flag, the mural also depicts the seal of the State of Indiana and the year Advance was founded. (Founding year is 1872.)

“We want to thank everyone that has been a big part of this,” Gietl said. “Number one, all the kids from WAM. We also want to thank everyone from the Town of Advance. And most importantly, the man of the day, Mr. John Batts.”

Batts owns the building and is the founder of Batts, Inc., a company which mainly builds deicing equipment for airport runways. He said he’s owned the building since 1978.

“We painted the building a couple years ago,” he said. “This was just brick and, of course, it was 100 years old so it didn’t look real great, so we painted it. Once we got it painted, I thought, ‘Man, that would be a beautiful thing to have a big old flag.’”

Lo and behold, the foundation came calling with money and muralists Chris Blice and Jon Edwards, which were resources he didn’t have access to.

“This thing just fell into our laps,” Batts, who grew up in Advance, added. “I am tickled to death.”

The mural comes from a Lilly grant through the Community Foundation of Boone County and also paid for the mural in Jamestown dedicated last month.

Although the murals were completed in August, the plaques were on back order due to supply chain difficulties. Gietl said the $150,000 grant was focused on community connectivity. The murals in Advance and Jamestown are to spur socio-economic growth in two towns that are not on the Big 4 Trail.

