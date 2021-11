LEWISBURG — The reopening of the cafe in the Cornerstone Kitchen at The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness was thanks entirely to community partnerships. The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger, along with the Small Business Development Center at Bucknell University announced a newly formed partnership with Kitch It To The Curb, of Mifflinburg, to provide food service to the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and during special events at the center.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO