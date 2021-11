NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - After the best season in program history, student-athletes from the Penn State New Kensington men’s soccer team anxiously awaited Fall Championship Bid Day announcements by the United States Collegiate Athletics Association (USCAA) on Nov 3. The annual event declares which teams have earned the chance to play in USCAA national tournaments later in the month, a feat that no previous campus soccer team had yet achieved, until they earned the sixth seed for tournament play in Virginia Beach.

