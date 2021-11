The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will hear the collection of lawsuits regarding the Biden administration's requirement that companies with 100 workers or more ensure their workforce is vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 weekly, beginning in January. At least 34 challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule plus lawsuits arguing it doesn't go far enough have been filed in all 12 appellate courts, and a lottery drawing on Tuesday gave all those cases to the 6th circuit court.

