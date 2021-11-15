Careers that Work; leveraging the talents and contributions of older workers

Foresight Friday @ NIOSH offers a variety of programming to advance the role of foresight in occupational safety and health (OSH) research, service, and practice. Strategic foresight is a practice rooted in futures studies that includes the development and analysis of plausible alternative futures as inputs to strategic plans and actions. The October 29th webinar explored strategic foresight as a tool that can enhance our capacity to anticipate, and even shape, the future as it pertains to work in order to advance worker safety, health, and well-being. The information contained in this webinar would be of interest to Occupational safety and health (OSH) researchers and practitioners; OSH professional associations; labor organizations; employer organizations; employees; industry leaders; federal, state, and local government agencies; healthcare and insurance providers.
