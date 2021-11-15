Careers that Work; leveraging the talents and contributions of older workers

Work is having its moment. The transformation of the global workforce accelerated in 2021, driven by the continued impact of the pandemic and strains on businesses amid record labor shortages and shifting worker priorities. It’s a strain felt universally. ADP Research Institute found that 64% of the global workforce was negatively impacted by COVID-19, including 28% who lost a job, were furloughed, or were temporarily laid off, and 23% who took a pay cut. These labor market shifts have led workers to reprioritize their needs, further redefining how and where work gets done. As a result, employers face added pressure to adjust to emerging talent demands. To help businesses navigate forward, ADP shares the biggest drivers behind work’s evolution in 2022.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO