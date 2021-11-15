ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicine’s Ryan Marino explains why low-cost drug tests often yield faulty results

case.edu
Cover picture for the articleNBC News: Ryan Marino, assistant professor at the School of...

Medicine’s Rong Xu says recent research points to cannabis use as a potential threat to COVID-19 immunity in fully vaccinated

International Business Times: Rong Xu, professor of biomedical informatics at the School of Medicine, discussed her new study that showed that people with substance use disorders are 7 to 7.8 percent more likely to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection—and are more likely to suffer breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths. “Additional variables, such as behavioral factors or adverse effects of cannabis on pulmonary and immune function, could contribute to the higher risk for breakthrough infection in this group,” she said.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

'Off-label' use is common in medicine. A bioethicist and legal philosopher explain why COVID-19 vaccines are different

Kids ages five to 11 can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 following the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine for this age group and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's endorsement in early November 2021. Some parents remain hesitant about vaccinating their kids....
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

'Off-label' use is common in medicine – a bioethicist and legal philosopher explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are different

Kids ages 5 to 11 can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine for this age group and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s endorsement in early November 2021. Some parents remain hesitant about vaccinating their kids. But many around the country are enthusiastically signing up and lining up to get their elementary schoolers vaccinated. Yet parents of children under 5 are still left wondering when their children will be vaccinated. Experts suggest it may not be before next year. This wait could prompt parents and doctors alike to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drug does not slow down the progression of more advanced Alzheimer's, study finds

New research led by the University of Bristol, has shown the drug losartan, normally used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), is not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in people with mild-to-moderate disease after 12 months of treatment. However, the drug could still be of benefit if prescribed for longer and if given to people with very early disease. The findings are from the phase 2 multi-center clinical trial known as RADAR ((Reducing pathology in Alzheimer's Disease through Angiotensin taRgeting).
SCIENCE
The 74

How Does Smoking Marijuana Affect Academic Performance? Two Researchers Explain How it Can Alter More Than Just Moods

This article is republished from The Conversation. In a trend that coincided with the pandemic, marijuana use among college students in 2020 reached levels not seen since the 1980s. That’s according to the latest research from Monitoring the Future – an annual survey that looks at drug and alcohol use among the nation’s young people. […]
COLLEGES
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mentaldaily.com

Researchers claim patients infected with COVID-19 more likely to survive if consumed SSRIs

A study published online in JAMA claimed that people infected with COVID-19 who were already taking SSRI antidepressants were at a lower likelihood of dying from the virus. The study began by analyzing the electronic health records of nearly 500,000 patients within the United States. At least 80,000 adult patients infected with COVID-19 took part in the study.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

