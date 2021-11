Open a drawer or cabinet in any kitchen in the U.S., and you’re likely to find several jars of dried herbs and spices. Jessica Clark, a mother of two from Lincoln, Nebraska, says she uses them so often that she buys in bulk and mixes her own blends. Erica Burger of Carmel, Indiana, says she became “hooked” on a 21-spice mixture—so much so that she now uses it in all sorts of dishes. “This is so flavorful, I use less salt in general,” she says. And Joey Davis, who grew up in San Diego, “where Mexican food is on every corner,” and whose Jamaican wife “puts habanero in everything, including cucumber salad,” says that in his home, “you can’t imagine any dish without spices and herbs.”

