University of Northern Iowa to create digital encyclopedia of Iowa history

The Iowa Board of Regents deserves credit for giving the community a chance to consider any decision to demolish the oldest building on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The former president’s house, now the Honors Cottage, is a familiar landmark along College Street. Passersby admire its beautiful brickwork and architectural charm. Its rich history should be better known. The home is our closest link to the school’s founding. It was built in 1890, 14 years after classes began, and is now the only building left on campus from the 1800s. Its first inhabitant was Homer Seerley, the most important figure in UNI’s history, who lived in the house as president and after he retired. He died there and his services were held in the front parlor (as was the practice before funeral homes). Professor William Lang wrote the university’s history while living there. The house has served as the college hospital and weathered a typhoid outbreak. Fifty years ago this year, it became UNI’s first center for multicultural students, welcoming them for more than three decades. It is the most significant landmark in the history of diversity on campus, the place where the university began its sustained commitment to supporting diverse students. Since 2004, it’s housed the honors program.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO