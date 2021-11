President Joe Biden continued his losing streak in federal court earlier this week — and deservedly so. Biden already has lost court battles involving his plans to kill oil leases, to punish employers if their workers are unvaccinated, to institute a race-based relief program for farmers and restaurateurs, and to impose a housing eviction moratorium, among others. Then, on Nov. 15, U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler blocked a major tax provision from the massive bill Biden pushed through Congress in the name of coronavirus relief.

