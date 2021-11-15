Avocados From Mexico’s President and CEO Previews Upcoming Super Bowl Ad Campaign

NBC is trying a different strategy for its post-Super Bowl show since Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to air Feb. 13 -- right in the middle of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games. This will mark the first time a network will air the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl at the same time, so NBC is opting to show viewers more sports after the Big Game. “We have the benefit and the luxury of being right in the middle of the Olympics and we have a commitment to air live Olympics,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Given the time difference, it will be full on prime games for us as we come out of the Super Bowl.” (When the Super Bowl ends at around 10:30 p.m. ET, it will be 11:30 a.m. Monday in Beijing.) Berwick adds: “I think the fortunate position that we’re in is to have the benefit of those 18 days of the Olympics plus the Super Bowl as these immense promotional platforms to promote our new shows, too. So we’re in a really unique situation in that regard.”

