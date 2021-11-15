ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Avocados From Mexico’s President and CEO Previews Upcoming Super Bowl Ad Campaign

By Ben Swanger
dmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend your company’s latest business news to Bianca Montes at [email protected]. Avocados From Mexico has run Super Bowl commercials since 2014. However, it sat out 2021’s game. Now, come 2022, AFM will jump back into the game with a new 30-second, nearly $5 million ad set to be televised on...

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
dmagazine.com

Meet the Dallas 500: Stacey Doré

Learn about what the president and CEO of Hunt Utility Services and Sharyland Utilities learned working for Dairy Queen, and more. After climbing the ladder as a corporate counsel, Harvard Law grad Stacey Doré stepped into a CEO role in 2019. She has since lead her team through significant growth—and multiple crises. “We have grown in even more important ways by developing resilience and grit,” she says. Despite the challenges, it’s an exciting time to be in energy, Doré adds. “All sectors of the industry are pulling together to create the most efficient, reliable, and sustainable forms of energy to keep up with growing demand in Texas.”
DALLAS, TX
Primetimer

Beijing Winter Olympics will serve as NBC's post-Super Bowl LVI show

NBC is trying a different strategy for its post-Super Bowl show since Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to air Feb. 13 -- right in the middle of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games. This will mark the first time a network will air the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl at the same time, so NBC is opting to show viewers more sports after the Big Game. “We have the benefit and the luxury of being right in the middle of the Olympics and we have a commitment to air live Olympics,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Given the time difference, it will be full on prime games for us as we come out of the Super Bowl.” (When the Super Bowl ends at around 10:30 p.m. ET, it will be 11:30 a.m. Monday in Beijing.) Berwick adds: “I think the fortunate position that we’re in is to have the benefit of those 18 days of the Olympics plus the Super Bowl as these immense promotional platforms to promote our new shows, too. So we’re in a really unique situation in that regard.”
SPORTS
Advertising Age

New ad campaign puts pressure on McDonald’s CEO

A new ad campaign running on TV and radio broadcasts in the Chicago area aims to bring McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski to the bargaining table following his controversial comments that came to light last week. In a text exchange Kempczinski had with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in April, he blamed...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
FanSided

Drew Brees and Avocados from Mexico get into the Guac Zone

Whether it is Sunday game watching or the Big Game to culminate the season, Avocados from Mexico and Drew Brees want everyone to get into the Guac Zone. Although football fans might not be able influence the play on the field, they can score with some tasty avocado recipes. Recently,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
dmagazine.com

Meet the Force Behind Texas’ Largest Black-Owned Construction and Real Estate Company

Gerald Alley and his brother were raised in the Jim Crow South. They built up Con-Real by challenging the status quo. Today, the 69-year-old entrepreneur is low-key, mild in manner. But when Gerald Alley was a graduating finance major at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with no employment prospects in sight, he publicly challenged the visiting head of a leading Dallas department store over its White-biased hiring practices. Students hoping for a job interview squirmed as their Afro-coiffed classmate skewered the retail executive, using the Texan’s own words to note that more than 30 percent of Sanger-Harris customers were Black, but not even one of its 200 merchandise buyers was.
TEXAS STATE
Sportico

Twitter Head of Content Partnerships Jen Prince Exits to Join L.A. Rams

Jen Prince, Twitter’s global head of content partnerships, is departing the social network after more than eight years to join the Los Angeles Rams football team as its first chief commercial officer, Variety reports. Prince will leave Twitter at the end of November, joining the Rams on Dec. 1. In the newly created role with the Rams, Prince will oversee all partnerships—including sales, activation and strategy—as well as the commercialization of the team’s media business, including owned-and-operated channels, social media accounts and media partnerships. She will report directly to Rams COO Kevin Demoff. “Across sports, there’s no opportunity like this one with the...
NFL
dmagazine.com

Dallas In Pop Culture: Rihanna Enjoys A Dallas Sunday Funday

The One Time I Decided to Stay In on Sunday, Rihanna Parties in Deep Ellum. On November 15, Dallas Twitter erupted into chaos after a series of tweets confirmed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s appearance at Oni Ramen and Bitter End in Deep Ellum. According to Fenty Headlines, a Rihanna fan...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Ceo#Avocados#Food Drink#Afm#D Ceo#New Orleans
dmagazine.com

Zillow Gone Wild Highlights Southlake Castle

Compared to the purple-carpeted party house with the Dungeons and Dragons vibe and the mysterious Far North Dallas compound with the evil laboratory decor, Zillow Gone Wild’s latest North Texas find is fairly tame. But this Southlake castle—8 beds and 10 baths, a bunch of turret-looking things, $5 million, 19,673...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Winners Revealed: D CEO’s 2021 Excellence in Healthcare Awards

The past couple of years have been times of triumph and tragedy, of unprecedented collaboration and innovation. The healthcare industry has continued to battle COVID-19 and save lives while running their organizations and tackling multiple other challenges. Last night, the editors of D CEO had an opportunity to do just...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How Rose Gold Rosé’s Casey Barber Does the Holidays

Wish you had a cheat sheet for how to make the most of the holidays? Look no further. We asked Dallas tastemakers for their seasonal staples—those items that, for them, the holidays wouldn’t be complete without. Rose Gold Rosé’s Casey Barber shares her favorites. Favorite host or hostess gift: A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dmagazine.com

New EarBurner: A TCU Professor Walks Into a Dallas Bar

Last week, D Magazine editor Tim Rogers wrote a post detailing how someone had complained at a grocery store about the cover of our November issue, causing the magazines to be pulled from racks. The cover bears these words:. “If the poor Negroes in their shacks cannot be seen, all...
DALLAS, TX
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy