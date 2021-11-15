ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

John Maggio and Devin Allen on Famed Photographer in HBO’s A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks [Exclusive Interview]

By Gig Patta

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of cliches to live by such as “a pen is mightier than the sword,” or “a picture is worth a thousand words.” In the hands of Gordon Parks, he managed to combine those two cliches by using the camera as a powerful device to influence social, justice, and...

Essence

LaToya Ruby Frazier, Devin Allen And Jamel Shabazz On Gordon Parks' Legacy And Black Photography Today

The photographers are the subject of the new documentary, 'A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks,' debuting on HBO. By the time Gordon Parks shot his first photograph for Life Magazine, his mother had died, racism had forced him out of his hometown of Fort Scott, Kansas, and he’d worked in brothels, as a singer, and as a professional basketball player. He was not yet 30 when he captured the infamous image titled “American Gothic” and the follow-up sequence of photos of Ella Watson. Watson worked as a cleaner in the Farm Security Administration building where Parks had a fellowship. HBO’s documentary, A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks, doesn’t simply examine the photographer’s extensive body of work. It also explores his activism and what it meant to preserve the 20th-century Black experience through his camera lens.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota legend Gordon Parks honored by fellow photographers in powerful HBO documentary

This documentary, made with the help of Alicia Keys, skims over Parks' time in the Twin Cities, focusing instead on a new generation of storytellers influenced by their hero's work in print and film. You get big names like Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay and Anderson Cooper. But the most stirring testimonials come from lesser-known photojournalists who have inherited Parks' empathetic approach. Director John Maggio does take time to celebrate the legend's movie, "Shaft," which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. 9 p.m. Monday, HBO.
MINNESOTA STATE
theundefeated.com

Gordon Parks documentary on HBO only gives us half the picture

It’s easy these days to forget the power of the still image. Our lives are drenched in video streaming from tiny, isolating screens, reprogramming us to crave constant movement and stimulation. The overwhelming volume and speed of these videos make it hard to slow down, stop and examine the deeper truths of modern life.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Choice of Weapons’ Review: HBO’s Gordon Parks Documentary Only Works for New Fans

By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller. As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In “A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks,” the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists...
MOVIES
Primetimer

HBO's A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks is an uninspired portrait of one of America’s greatest artistic trailblazers

"By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller," says Tambay Obenson. "As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists he inspired. A welcomed effort, the film doesn’t fully commit, resulting in a rather uninspired portrait of one of America’s greatest artistic trailblazers. A Choice of Weapons blends Parks’ striking photographs (spanning more than 40 years) with footage of the artist in conversation, supported by reflections from a starry cast of interviewees, including filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee; actor Richard Roundtree; photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier; retired basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; journalists Jelani Cobb and Anderson Cooper; Khalil Muhammad, historian and professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School; Bryan Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation; and others. Their contributions help contextualize Parks’ artivism, although they lean toward the perfunctory, and don’t offer the penetrating gaze into the mind of the celebrated artist as audiences may expect." ALSO: A Choice of Weapons is too focused on the activist and artistic pioneer but not enough about the person.
MOVIES
