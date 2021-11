Allston, MA – It is a rivalry dating back to 1910 with 157 previous meetings and it lived up to the hype on Friday night as the Harvard University Crimson hosted the Cornell University Big Red in front of 3,095 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Harvard, on the strength of two Sean Farrell goals, eeked out a 3-2 victory after falling behind 2-0 early in the second period. Junior goalie Mitchell Gibson stopped 36 of 38 Big Red shots to backstop the Crimson to their first victory over Cornell at home in five years.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO