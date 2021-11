On Saturday, November 20, a vigil and walk will take place in New Bedford and Fall River in recognition of the 2021 Transgender Day of Remembrance. Hosted by the South Coast LGBTQ+ Network and the Fall River Pride Committee (FRPC), they are looking for support from the community to pack the New Bedford Public Library this Saturday at 2 p.m. and before that to walk the streets of Fall River at 10 a.m. Walkers will meet at 5 Water Street in Fall River by Heritage State Park. Money raised by this event will help kickstart a new program supporting the local transgender community.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO