Primus Announce Rescheduled 2022 ‘A Tribute To Kings’ Tour Dates

jambands
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter delaying tour dates due to a positive COVID test, Primus will make good on their promise to return to impacted markets like Kansas City, New Orleans, Las Vegas and more. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored,” the band wrote of the 2022 outing, spanning from April 20 through June...

jambands.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
MUSIC

