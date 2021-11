Justin Thomas this week offered an update on the health of Tiger Woods, saying the 15-time major champion is “doing well, especially all things considered.”. On a recent appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, Thomas said that he visits his fellow South Floridian a few times a week when he’s not on the road. Woods has been seen in public only a handful of times since his car accident in February that left him with serious injuries to his right leg. There have been no substantive updates on his condition over the past several months, other than a few grainy videos that show him walking without support at one of his son Charlie’s junior tournaments.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO