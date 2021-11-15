ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM says its new quantum chip outmuscles conventional supercomputers

By Mark Sullivan
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM announced an important milestone in its years-long quest to build a quantum computer that matters. It’s built a new quantum processor called “Eagle” that breaks through the 100-qubit barrier with 127 qubits of processing power. Exceeding 100 qubits has been a tough problem for...

