Art lovers will have the chance to step inside the world of iconic artist Frida Kahlo when the exhibition Frida: Immersive Dream comes to Houston in the near future. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive (the same company behind the "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston" exhibition currently on display here), Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, the exhibition will be a space where visitors can explore the world through the eyes of the Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO