Malware is no fun (some would say it bytes, if they were very funny). If installed on your Android device, malware can steal data, mess with functionality, and, on top of it all, trick your phone into installing more malware. Nobody intentionally downloads malware onto their phone, but it can be trickier than you think to spot it in the wild. Luckily, there are resources to help.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO