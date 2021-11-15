ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vertex receives CHMP positive opinion for Kaftrio in children with cystic fibrosis

Cover picture for the articleVertex have announced that the EMA adopted a positive opinion for the label extension of Kaftrio®, in a combination regiment with ivacaftor, for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients aged 6 to 11 years old. Those eligible will have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic...

